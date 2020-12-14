How to watch Electoral College vote coverage
The Electoral College meets Monday to cast votes for president and vice president, completing another key part of the election process that will eventually make Joe Biden the commander-in-chief next year.
This year’s process has gained special attention in light of longshot efforts by President Donald Trump to overturn the election results in several key states.
CNN will be airing voting in all 50 states and the District of Columbia on Monday, giving an inside look at how this critical part of America’s democracy works.
Here’s how to watch CNN’s special coverage:
Where to watch the votes:
When does each state vote?
A handful of states begin voting around 10 a.m. ET and the process continues throughout the course of the day, with the last vote set to take place around 7 p.m. ET.
Electors vote at 10 a.m. ET in:
Indiana
New Hampshire
Tennessee
Vermont
Electors vote at 11 a.m. ET in:
Arkansas
Illinois
Mississippi
Oklahoma
South Carolina
Electors vote at 11:30 a.m. ET in:
Delaware
Iowa
Nevada
Electors vote at 11:45 a.m. ET in:
Kentucky
Electors vote at 12 p.m. ET in:
Arizona
Connecticut
Georgia
Maryland
New York
North Carolina
Ohio
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Virginia
Electors vote at 12:30 p.m. ET in:
Louisiana
Electors vote at 1 p.m. ET in:
Alabama
Kansas
Minnesota
New Mexico
South Dakota
Wisconsin
Electors vote at 2 p.m. ET in:
Colorado
Washington, DC
Florida
Idaho
Maine
Michigan
North Dakota
Utah
West Virginia
Wyoming
Electors vote at 3 p.m. ET in:
Alaska
Massachusetts
Missouri
Nebraska
New Jersey
Texas
Washington
Electors vote at 4 p.m. ET in:
Montana
Electors vote at 4:30 p.m. ET in:
Oregon
Electors vote at 5:30 p.m. ET in:
California
Electors vote at 7 p.m. ET in:
Hawaii
Who are the notable electors?
The electors were picked in the spring or summer by state parties. They’re often party bigwigs, like governors or elder statespeople.
Here are some of the more notable electors expected to participate on Monday:
Georgia:
Stacey Abrams, the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee
Nikema Williams, the Democratic congresswoman-elect for the district previously represented by John Lewis
Idaho:
Raul Labrador, former Republican congressman
Illinois:
Lori Lightfoot, the Democratic mayor of Chicago
Maryland:
Kathleen Matthews, the former state Democratic Party chair
Mississippi:
Terry Reeves, the father of Gov. Tate Reeves
New Jersey:
Tammy Murphy, the state’s first lady
New York:
Bill Clinton, former US president
Hillary Clinton, former US secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee
Andrew Cuomo, the state’s Democratic governor
Kathy Hochul, the state’s lt. governor
Letitia James, the state’s attorney general
Thomas DiNapoli, the state’s comptroller
Carl Heastie, the state’s Democratic Assembly speaker
Christine Quinn, former Democratic New York City Council speaker
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers
Ohio:
Ken Blackwell, former Ohio Republican secretary of state
Pennsylvania:
Josh Shapiro, the state’s Democratic attorney general
West Virginia:
Jim Justice, the state’s Republican governor
Wisconsin:
Tony Evers, the state’s Democratic governor
