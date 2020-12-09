Who has tested positive for coronavirus in Trump’s orbit

Politics

More than 35 people in the White House and other Trump associates have contracted Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including President Donald Trump and several of his family members.

Many of the known positive cases stemmed from the September 26 Rose Garden event, where Trump announced his choice to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. At least a dozen people tested positive for the virus after attending, including Trump himself.

But since then and as new Covid-19 cases reach record levels across the country, more positive cases have begun to pop up among Trump’s team and his close associates.

Since Election Day, at least 12 people in Trump’s orbit have tested positive for the coronavirus, most recently Jenna Ellis, who has been leading the campaign’s efforts to contest the election results, and Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.