Biden expected to nominate Katherine Tai to serve as US Trade Representative

Politics

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Katherine Tai as US Trade Representative, three sources familiar with the decision confirmed to CNN.

Tai currently is the top Democratic trade counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee and oversaw trade enforcement for China during the Obama administration.

As an Asian-American, she is the latest diverse figure expected to be named to a Cabinet-level post in the incoming Biden administration. If confirmed, Tai would be the first woman of color to serve in the role.

CNN previously reported that Tai was among the leading contenders to serve as US Trade Representative.

Tai’s nomination will be seen as a clear sign that Biden is serious about his campaign promise to enforce trade rules on China. Tai is seen as an expert on China trade policy and oversaw trade enforcement for China during the Obama administration.

Biden promised throughout the campaign to work with America’s allies to crack down on Chinese trade policy and has said he is unlikely to quickly roll back President Donald Trump’s trade measures on the country.

Tai was named to her role on Capitol Hill in 2017 after serving three years as trade counsel for the Ways and Means Committee. She served in the Office of the General Counsel in the Office of the US Trade Representative from 2007 to 2014, including as chief counsel for China Trade Enforcement from 2011 to 2014.

Tai played a key role in negotiating trade policy for Democrats in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which came under Trump’s administration. The USMCA replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement, which was approved under President Bill Clinton. The USMCA was signed by Trump and his Mexican and Canadian counterparts in 2018, and then Congress approved the trade agreement earlier this year after Democrats added stronger labor rules