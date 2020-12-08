GOP leadership rejects resolution acknowledging Biden as President-elect

Politics

Congressional Republican leaders on Tuesday rejected a resolution that asserted that Joe Biden is President-elect, the latest refusal by the GOP on Capitol Hill to accept the election results even though it’s been clear for weeks that President Donald Trump lost.

The rejection came in a private meeting, where House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer offered a motion recognizing the congressional inaugural committee meeting was preparing for the inauguration of Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris, a member of the Senate. It was rejected by Republicans, a move that effectively denied acknowledging that Biden is the President-elect.

“So you know I made a motion that the committee notify the American people that it is preparing for the inauguration of Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris, and in consultation with them and health experts are doing so to protect the health of our people. Those who attend or don’t attend. And that motion was defeated three to three,” Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, told reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

Republicans on Capitol Hill have refused to recognize that the next president of the United States will be Biden. Hoyer said he could not speculate why Republicans voted against the measure, however.

“You’ll have to ask them, you’ll have to ask them,” Hoyer said when pressed about whether Republicans voted against the motion because it recognized Biden as President-elect.

This story is breaking and will be updated.