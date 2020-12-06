Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus, Trump says

Politics

Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for Covid-19, Trump announced.

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote Sunday on Twitter.

Giuliani has not announced his diagnosis. CNN has reached out to him for comment.

Giuliani has been traveling the country, leading the President’s long-shot legal battle to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. He was mostly recently at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday to attend a Georgia state Senate hearing on the November election.

The 76-year-old former mayor of New York is considered at high risk for complications from the coronavirus due to his age.

Last month, Giuliani’s son, Andrew, who is a White House staffer, tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a Trump campaign legal team news conference with his father in Washington, DC.

Giuliani is the latest person in the President’s orbit to contract the virus. The President, first lady Melania Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Barron, his chief of staff Mark Meadows and a number of other top aides both in his campaign and in the White House have tested positive in recent months.

This story has been updated with additional information about Giuliani’s recent travels.