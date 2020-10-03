READ: Trump’s physician says the President is ‘not out of the woods’ but his team is ‘cautiously optimistic’

Politics

President Donald Trump remains hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for Covid-19.

In a memo shared by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, White House physician Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley wrote Trump has “made substantial progress.”

Read the memo here:

I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump.

President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis. This evening he completed his second dose of Remdesivir without complication. He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96 and 98% all day. He spent most of the afternoon conducting business, and has been up and moving about the medical suite without difficulty. Well not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic. The plan for tomorrow is to continue observation in between doses of Remdesivir, closely monitoring his clinical status while fully supporting his conduct of Presidential duties.

