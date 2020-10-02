Skip to Content
Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence test negative for coronavirus, spokesman says

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for Covid-19 Friday morning, according to a statement tweeted by spokesperson Devin O’Malley.

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery,” O’Malley wrote on Twitter.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

