Graham: Senate Judiciary Committee will approve Barrett on October 22

Politics

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham said Sunday that the committee will approve Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court on October 22, setting up a full Senate vote to send her to the high court by the end of the month.

“So, we’ll start on October 12, and more than half of the Supreme Court justices who have had hearings were done within 16 days or less,” Graham said on Fox News. “We’ll have a day of introduction. We’ll have two days of questioning, Tuesday and Wednesday, and on the 15th we’ll begin to markup, we’ll hold it over for a week, and we’ll report her nomination out of the committee on October 22.”

“Then it will be up to (Senate Majority Leader Mitch) McConnell as to what to do with the nomination once it comes out of committee,” the South Carolina Republican said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.