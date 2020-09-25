Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tests positive for Covid-19

Politics

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19, his office announced Friday.

The Democratic governor is not experiencing symptoms, while Virginia first lady Pamela Northam currently has “mild symptoms,” the governor’s office said.

Both will isolate over the next 10 days and the governor will continue working from home.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” Northam said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.