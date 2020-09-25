Skip to Content
Politics
By
Published 4:34 pm

The week in 15 headlines

Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg became the first woman and Jewish person to lay in state at the US Capitol on Friday. Meanwhile, negotiators averted a government shutdown, which loomed this week. 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

And that was the week in 15 headlines.

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply