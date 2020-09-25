The week in 15 headlines
Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg became the first woman and Jewish person to lay in state at the US Capitol on Friday. Meanwhile, negotiators averted a government shutdown, which loomed this week.
Monday
- Trump narrows Supreme Court list as weighty decision looms
- Second judge rules against USPS, says election mail must be prioritized
- Justice Department labels New York, Portland and Seattle as ‘anarchy’ jurisdictions
Tuesday
- Fight over Supreme Court already shaking up Senate races
- Pelosi and Mnuchin reach agreement to keep government funded until December 11
Wednesday
- Trump claims White House can overrule FDA’s attempt to toughen guidelines for coronavirus vaccine
- Trump refuses to commit to a peaceful transition of power after Election Day
- Congressional candidate’s apparent ascent to Congress could be a ‘bellwether’ for QAnon
Thursday
- White House touts unusual Justice Department announcement about ‘discarded’ Trump ballots in Pennsylvania
- Trump again casts doubt on whether he’ll accept election result in latest unfounded attack on voting process
- No ‘coordinated national voter fraud effort’ in past elections, FBI director says
Friday
- As Trump refuses to commit to a peaceful transition, Pentagon stresses it will play no role in the election
- Trump has lost patience with CDC head after series of mixed messages
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at US Capitol
- Federal judge orders nationwide 2020 census counting to continue through October 31
And that was the week in 15 headlines.
