White House ordered to make live sign language interpretation during coronavirus briefing available to TV networks

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the White House to include a sign-language interpreter in its video feed of coronavirus briefings beginning October 1.

The order means live video feeds available to TV networks will also now include American Sign Language interpretation.

DC District Court Judge James Boasberg wrote in the order that the White House shall include an interpreter in the video either by putting an interpreter physically near whomever is speaking or by using a picture-in-picture format.

