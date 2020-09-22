Trump’s former national security adviser: The President is ‘making it easy’ for Putin by promoting election conspiracies

Politics

President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser H.R. McMaster said Tuesday that the President and other lawmakers are “making it easy” for Russian President Vladimir Putin by promoting conspiracy theories about US election integrity and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“It’s just wrong,” McMaster told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The Lead.” “It’s making it easy for Vladimir Putin. And I think it’s really important for leaders to be responsible about this because, really, as you know Putin doesn’t create these divisions in our society, he doesn’t create these doubts, he magnifies them.”

“And we just have to be really careful not to be our own worst enemies,” McMaster added.

Despite repeated warnings from intelligence officials and his own FBI director that Russia is carrying out a blatant attack on American democracy, Trump summed up his views at a rally on Monday in very simple terms: “I like Putin, he likes me.”

The President has consistently expressed a personal affinity for his Russian counterpart since taking office nearly four years ago. But the fact that his latest comments come as US intelligence agencies are sounding the alarm about Moscow’s ongoing interference in the 2020 election offers a stark reminder that Trump has no problem with foreign meddling if it appears to help him politically.

