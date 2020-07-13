Trump granted another 45-day extension to file annual financial disclosure
President Donald Trump has been granted a second 45-day extension to submit his annual financial disclosure form, a White House official told CNN on Wednesday.
“The President has a complicated report and he’s been focused on addressing the coronavirus crisis and other matters. As a result, he’s been given an additional 45 days, but the President intends to file as soon as possible,” the official said.
The White House memorandum, dated June 29, stated that there is “good cause” to extend the President’s deadline, which is now August 13, 2020.
Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and White House staff were initially granted a 45-day extension to submit their financial disclosure forms due to the coronavirus pandemic this spring. The extension deadline cutoff was on June 30, and shortly afterward, Pence’s latest financial disclosure was made public by the Office of Government Ethics. Trump’s disclosure, however, was not published.
The New York Times first reported Trump’s additional deadline extension.
The disclosure document, which is self-reported, provides a veiled view of the President’s finances. These new disclosures will cover calendar year 2019, so they will not show the impact the pandemic has had on Trump’s investments and properties.
This story has been updated.
And because the statement is “self reported,” there’s no way of checking its accuracy unless President Trump’s tax returns are also made public. He would find it much more difficult to falsify his tax returns, because of the many checks and balances with other financial organizations. His last years’s disclosure statement raised many red flags, which have not been able to be verified or discounted because of his refusal to disclose his tax returns. But he filed several other financial disclosures last year, which didn’t appear to match, hence the reason to see his taxes…
“The President has a complicated report and he’s been focused on addressing the coronavirus crisis and other matters.”
The President has been busy addressing his campaign crises and ignoring the coronavirus pandemic, so he should need no extra time.