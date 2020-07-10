White House fills top Russia job previously occupied by two impeachment witnesses

Politics

The White House has tapped Ryan Tully to be the top official on Europe and Russia at the National Security Council, making him the fifth person to occupy that job in the last three and a half years of the Trump administration, three sources familiar with the decision told CNN Friday.

Tully currently serves on the NSC as senior adviser for arms control and deputy senior director for the council’s directorate on weapons of mass destruction but will move over to his new post next week, the sources said.

Tully’s previous role at the NSC was part of the office that, in part, incorporated the global health security directorate that was disbanded under former national security adviser John Bolton.

An intelligence officer by training, Tully was among a small handful of NSC officials who warned early on that the spreading coronavirus posed grave risks to the US and urged officials in his directorate to wear masks and telework early on, even as the President himself tried to downplay the virus’s threat, several people familiar with his views told CNN.

Now, he will step into the job of senior director for European and Russian affairs at the White House which has been somewhat of a revolving door during the Trump administration.

It was first held briefly by Jeffrey Edmonds, a holdover from the Obama administration but he was quickly replaced by Fiona Hill. Both Hill and her successor, Tim Morrison, testified during the impeachment inquiry about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Hill told lawmakers during her House impeachment testimony that US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland was involved in a “domestic political errand” in Ukraine, while she and others were trying to stay involved in “national security foreign policy.”

Morrison left the post last year, shortly before he testified during the impeachment inquiry but told lawmakers during his testimony that he left the NSC on his own, and felt no pressure to resign.

Morrison was replaced by Andrew Peek, who only served in the role for a short time before his sudden departure earlier this year.

After only a few months on the job, Peek was escorted off the White House grounds due to an ongoing investigation that’s been described as “security related.”

He was replaced by a Defense Department official, Tom Williams, who was the most recent official to serve in the job prior to Tully.

Politico was first to report the decision to tap Tully for the role.