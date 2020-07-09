Texas Republican Party sues Houston mayor for canceling party’s in-person convention

Politics

The Texas Republican Party is suing Democratic Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for canceling a contract to hold the state party’s convention in the city.

“Our objective is that the courts will hear and rule in our favor in time to open up the George R. Brown Convention Center Monday morning so that we may safely begin our vital work in the electoral process,” the party said in a statement Thursday.

Turner said Wednesday that he had asked the city’s legal department to review the contract between the State Republican Executive Committee and the convention venue’s operator, Houston First Corporation. He announced later Wednesday that he had officially instructed Houston First Corporation to cancel its contract with the state GOP.

The party is suing Turner, Houston First Corporation and the city of Houston for breach of contract, according to a news release.

Turner garnered national attention in making the announcement, with the Democrat speaking in deeply personal terms about the memory of his late mother to explain his decision.

“The linchpin for me (was) when one of the people on my staff, combined with my sister, who said to me, ‘Mayor, brother, your mom was a maid working at these hotels. And if your mom was alive today working at one of these hotels (would) you as the mayor still allow this convention to go forth and run the risk of infecting your mom?’ ” he said.

The decision by Turner is a first in a showdown between Republican and Democratic leaders in the battle over safely re-opening the country. Republicans, led by President Donald Trump, have pushed for holding campaign events in person as opposed to virtually as they push to toward the fall election. While some local leaders have expressed concern about large-scale political events and rallies, this is the first time an elected leader has made a formal move to prevent one from taking place.

In Tulsa, the city’s health director, Bruce Dart, expressed concerns about the Trump campaign’s rally in that city, but Mayor G.T. Bynum and the Oklahoma Supreme Court declined to prevent it from happening. In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, said that he personally wouldn’t attend the Trump rally planned for Saturday because of the health concerns but declined to prevent the gathering from moving forward.

The legal battle in Houston could serve as a precursor to the situation in Jacksonville, Florida, where GOP leaders are planning their national convention. Unlike Houston, Jacksonville’s Mayor Lenny Curry is a Republican and has been supportive of plans to hold the event in his city. Despite his support, a group of Jacksonville residents have banded together and filed a lawsuit in an attempt to either scale back or prevent the event from happening all together.

