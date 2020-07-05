Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth says Trump’s ‘priorities are all wrong’

Politics

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth on Sunday condemned President Donald Trump’s divisive message at Mount Rushmore over the weekend, saying his “priorities are all wrong” and adding that he has failed in his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump on Friday delivered a message that stoked racial and cultural division in the US, instead of unifying the country which is embroiled in two crises — the coronavirus pandemic and racial reckoning. The President on Saturday also gave a similar speech to commemorate Independence Day, in which he accused social justice protesters of trying to destroy America and compared the US’s fight against Nazis and terrorists to his efforts to defeat “the radical left.” He also claimed without evidence that 99% of coronavirus cases “are totally harmless.”

“What really struck me about the speech that the President gave at Mount Rushmore was that he spent more time worried about honoring dead Confederates than he did talking about the lives of the 130,000 Americans who lost their lives to Covid-19 or by warning Russia off of the bounty they’re putting on American’s heads,” Duckworth, a Democrat, told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.” “I mean his priorities are all wrong here. He should be talking about what we’re going to do to overcome this pandemic. What are we going to do to push Russia back? And instead he had no time for that.”

There have been more than 2.8 million cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 129,676 people in the US have died, according to Johns Hopkins University’s latest tally. Illinois is one of the top 10 states with the most confirmed cases of coronavirus, where more than 146,000 people have been infected and at least 1,157 people have died.

This story has been updated.