Supreme Court blocks House from seeing secret Mueller grand jury documents until hearing this fall

Politics

Grand jury material from former special counsel Robert Mueller won’t be released to the Democratic-led House of Representatives at least for now, after the Supreme Court on Thursday granted the Trump administration’s request to take up the case next term.

The court’s move is a win for the Justice Department and means that the information, which includes portions of Mueller’s report that were redacted to protect grand jury information and underlying grand jury testimony and exhibits that relate to certain individuals and events, won’t likely be released before the November election.

House Democrats told the justices that any delay would threaten the committee’s ability to complete its investigation during the current Congress.

The case is a major separation of powers fight, testing the ability of the Justice Department to control grand jury information from a historic, deeply political investigation it conducted that could also aid congressional investigations.

This story is breaking and will be updated.