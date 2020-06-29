Skip to Content
Politics
By
Published 8:19 am

John Roberts sides with liberals on Supreme Court to block controversial Louisiana abortion law

Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal justices on the Supreme Court on Monday to block a controversial Louisiana abortion law that critics said would have closed nearly every clinic in the state.

The ruling is a win for supporters of abortion rights who argued that the law was not medically necessary and amounted to a veiled attempt to restrict abortion.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply