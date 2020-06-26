Planned Parenthood acting president takes role permanently

Politics

Planned Parenthood Acting President Alexis McGill Johnson has been named the permanent president of the organization, extending a tenure featuring multiple successful court challenges against abortion restrictions into a pivotal Supreme Court term and election season in the group’s ongoing fight for abortion access.

The non-profit organization’s board of directors announced Friday that they had voted to name McGill Johnson the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood and the organization’s political arm, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

“I am so proud and humbled to have been named the permanent president and CEO,” McGill Johnson said in a statement Friday.

“I have learned so much from Planned Parenthood patients, our staff, and our broader movement, and am honored to continue this fight with them, and for them,” she added. “I look forward to the work ahead.”

Planned Parenthood Board Chair Aimee Cunningham and Action Fund Board Chair Jennie Rosenthal praised McGill Johnson as having “steered us through one of the most difficult times in our history with unfailing courage, tenacity, and resolve.”

McGill Johnson has served in the role in an acting capacity since July, when she replaced former Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen. The contentious leadership shakeup came following a spring that saw a flurry of Republican-controlled states pass abortion restrictions.

Since then, Planned Parenthood has filed or continued multiple lawsuits against state abortion restrictions, including those handed down by Republican governors in Covid-stricken states. Those GOP leaders said the orders were meant to conserve personal protective equipment.

The group has seen significant, but not complete, success in the courts. None of the nine so-called gestational bans — which bar abortions past a certain point in pregnancy — passed last year have gone into effect after most of them have been blocked by judges, many in challenges backed by Planned Parenthood.

But the group opted to drop federal funding in the Title X federal family planning program after an appeals court allowed the Trump administration’s rule blocking program participants from referring patients about abortion services to go into effect.

And the coming months will offer no shortage of fronts in the battle over abortion access. In the coming weeks, the Supreme Court is slated to issue a decision concerning a controversial Louisiana abortion access law. Abortion rights supporters are fearful that it could mark the first of a potentially growing number of opportunities for the court’s new conservative majority to offer a blueprint for states to continue to chip away at abortion rights.

McGill Johnson told CNN earlier this year that the justices “don’t have the ability to completely overturn” Roe vs. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion, in the Louisiana case but threats to the ruling still loom.

“What they would be doing is gutting it so much and creating the right template for state legislatures to then follow suit, and then opening up those floodgates,” McGill Johnson said at the time.

The election could mark a similar watershed moment for the organization. President Donald Trump has professed his support for tighter abortion restrictions, saying at this year’s annual March for Life rally in Washington that “unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House.”

Planned Parenthood endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden earlier this month, with McGill Johnson saying that Biden “has been clear he is ‘100% for sexual and reproductive health.’ And we are going to hold him to that.”

“This election we have a choice — between Donald Trump, whose incompetence and disregard for the law are a danger to us all, and Joe Biden, who is committed to fighting for reproductive health and rights for all,” she said at the time.