Attorney General Barr to testify before Congress next month

Politics

Attorney General William Barr is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee in late July, a Department of Justice spokesperson has announced.

“The Attorney General has accepted an invitation to appear before the House Judiciary Committee for a general oversight hearing on July 28th,” Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec tweeted Wednesday.

The announcement comes after a win for the Justice Department in court Wednesday for a dismissal of former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s case, and as a House Judiciary hearing is beginning where Justice Department employees will testify against Barr, calling his decision-making political and accusing him of bowing too much to the President’s wishes.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, had threatened Barr with a subpoena and is investigating Barr as calls to impeach him have grown.

