White House task force members testifying on Capitol Hill have not recently spoken to Trump

Politics

Each member of the White House task force testifying Tuesday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee was asked when they last spoke to President Donald Trump about the administration’s pandemic response.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, told committee members that he spoke to the President about two and a half weeks ago. He told reporters as he left the hearing room that he regularly speaks with Vice President Mike Pence and said that his messages get through to the President that way.

Admiral Brett Giroir, Assistant Secretary for Health at the US Department of Health and Human Services, also testified he last talked to President Trump about two and a half to three weeks ago.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn told Barragan it’s been “some time” since he last spoke with the President about the pandemic response. Asked if it had been more than a month, he said no.

Giroir also clarified Barragan’s statement that he was “stepping down as the administration’s testing czar.” He said he remains the task force lead on testing, but will be turning some of his attention to his other responsibilities at HHS.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield would not directly answer the question, saying “interactions and discussions I have with the President I’ll keep to myself.”

Further pressed by Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragan (D-CA) to simply give a time frame for when the conversation occurred, Redfield again did not answer, adding that he continues to talk to the task force and attend meetings at the White House.