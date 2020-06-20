READ: US attorney Geoffrey Berman says he’s leaving his post

Politics

Geoffrey Berman, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement Saturday that he would leave his post after Attorney General William Barr sent him a letter saying that President Donald Trump had removed him.

Read Berman’s statement below:

“In light of Attorney General Barr’s decision to respect the normal operation of law and have Deputy U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss become Acting U.S. Attorney, I will be leaving the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, effective immediately. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as this District’s U.S. Attorney and a custodian of its proud legacy, but I could leave the District in no better hands than Audrey’s. She is the smartest, most principled, and effective lawyer with whom I have ever had the privilege of working. And I know that under her leadership, this Office’s unparalleled AUSAs, investigators, paralegals, and staff will continue to safeguard the Southern District’s enduring tradition of integrity and independence.”