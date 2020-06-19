The week in 13 headlines
The coronavirus pandemic rages while the US government grapples with racist aspects of its past. One way to do it: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week removed portraits of the four House Speakers who also served in the Confederacy. Meanwhile, Congress scuffled over police reform as Trump claimed credit for making Juneteenth “very famous.”
Monday
- Supreme Court says federal law protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination
- Investigation says NOAA leadership violated integrity policies during Trump’s Hurricane Dorian Sharpie scandal
Tuesday
- GOP senator: Proposal to remove Confederate names from military bases ‘picks on South unfairly’
- Pence tries to declare coronavirus over as Trump pushes reopening and campaigning
Wednesday
- Trump signs Uyghur human rights bill on same day Bolton alleges he told Xi to proceed with detention camps
- ‘They’re in denial’: How Trump’s White House is ignoring the pandemic
Thursday
- Pompeo calls Bolton ‘a traitor’ as Trump administration scrambles to halt book release
- Florida and Texas governors blame spike in cases on increased testing
- Democrats weigh whether to block GOP’s police bill amid partisan distrust in Senate
- Pelosi orders removal of portraits of former House speakers who served in the Confederacy
Friday
- Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally
- Trump tweets fake video exploiting toddlers, Twitter labels it ‘manipulated media’
- In major reversal, Navy opts to uphold firing of aircraft carrier captain who warned about coronavirus outbreak
And that was the week in 13 headlines.
Comments