Iowa governor says she will issue executive order restoring felons’ voting rights

Politics

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she plans to sign an executive order that would reinstate the voting rights of Iowans who have completed their felony sentences.

“We’re working on that right now, sitting down with various groups, listening to what they think is important what is contained in that executive order,” Reynolds, a Republican, told reporters Tuesday in Osage, Iowa, according to Radio Iowa. “And then I’ve got my legal team working on it.”

CNN has reached out to the governor’s office for comment.

Reynolds has faced increasing pressure from state advocates who want the governor to take action, after a constitutional amendment that would restore the voting rights of former felons in Iowa failed this week in the state legislature. Iowa is the only state with a lifetime ban on voting for convicted felons unless they appeal to the governor and are granted restoration.

“We’re hopeful that the governor will make good on her commitment,” said Mark Stringer, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union in Iowa.

After meeting with Reynolds on Friday, Des Moines Black Lives Matter activists said that the governor committed to drafting an executive order and that she would allow them to review the draft in another meeting Monday.

However, the governor did not have language of an executive order or anything ready for them to review, Des Moines Black Lives Matter’s lead organizer Courtnei Caldwell told CNN on Wednesday.

“We didn’t get accomplished what we really need to get accomplished,” said Caldwell, who attended the meetings with Reynolds.

Caldwell also told CNN there are no plans as of yet for Des Moines Black Lives Matter to have a third meeting with the governor, but said the group intends to be at the Capitol to push for another sit-down.

The governor agreed to issue the executive order sometime between late summer and early fall, according to Caldwell and the Iowa chapters of the NAACP and ACLU, two other participants in Monday’s meeting with Reynolds.

Some advocates say that timeline falls too close to the November general election.

“The biggest issue we’re having is (the governor) is acting as if this is not urgent,” Caldwell told CNN. “But for folks who don’t have that right to vote, this is urgent.”

Betty Andrews, the NAACP’s state area president for Iowa and Nebraska, told CNN on Wednesday the group would need sufficient time to educate and alert the public that their voting rights have been restored.

The Iowa state legislature adjourned on Sunday and failed to pass a joint resolution that would allow for a constitutional amendment that would restore voting rights to certain convicted persons.

Reynolds had signed a state Senate bill earlier this month that excluded certain felony convictions, including homicide, child endangerment that results in the death of a minor, and election misconduct, like bribery or voter fraud — unless they received a pardon from the governor. The act also required full payment of restitution. The act would have gone into effect had the constitutional amendment been ratified.

On Tuesday, Reynolds appeared to suggest that her executive order would include some of the same provisions outlined in the constitutional amendment.

“We’re working on the language to see what that looks like, but hopefully it would mirror what we would put in a constitutional amendment so that we could be consistent in what we’re trying to do,” Reynolds said, according to Radio Iowa.

The NAACP Des Moines, ACLU Iowa and Des Moines Black Lives Matter all told CNN that they want all Iowans with prior felony convictions to be able to vote without exceptions.

Stringer told CNN that his organization is pursuing the most expansive executive order it can get from the governor.

“We don’t know the contents of the executive order at this point,” Stringer said, adding that the governor has asked for time to listen to constituents.

Andrews told CNN that an executive order would allow Iowans with felony convictions to vote while they still seek a constitutional amendment, which could take as long as three to four years.

“It’s not the permanent fix we’d hope for, but it is progress,” Andrews said.

Reynolds, who began her first term as governor in 2019, has supported the constitutional amendment. She reviewed and approved over 400 felon voting applications in January, according to CNN affiliate KCCI. On Tuesday, Reynolds said she still would not give up on a “permanent solution” from the state legislature, Radio Iowa reported.

Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack, a Democrat, had issued an executive order in 2005 to restore voting rights for residents who completed their sentences. His decision was reversed in 2011 by his successor, Republican Gov. Terry Branstad.

According to ACLU Iowa, the current law has been “especially devastating to Black communities across Iowa, where one in 10 Black adults cannot vote because of a felony conviction.”