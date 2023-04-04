City Council District 3 race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Unofficial results are in and Michelle Talarico has won the Colorado Springs City Council District 3 seat.

District 3 covers the southwest portion of the city, including Old Colorado City and the Broadmoor area.

The final count for the District 3 race was:

Michelle Talarico - 8,672

Scott Hiller - 7,081

Talarico is the long-time owner of a local catering business. She's built a platform of furthering fire mitigation efforts and emergency preparedness

