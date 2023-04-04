Skip to Content
Your Vote
By
Updated
today at 11:09 PM
Published 11:01 PM

City Council District 3 race

Michelle Talarico

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Unofficial results are in and Michelle Talarico has won the Colorado Springs City Council District 3 seat.

RELATED: Colorado Springs City Council candidate accused of plagiarism, misrepresenting degree

District 3 covers the southwest portion of the city, including Old Colorado City and the Broadmoor area.

The final count for the District 3 race was:

Michelle Talarico - 8,672

Scott Hiller - 7,081 

Talarico is the long-time owner of a local catering business. She's built a platform of furthering fire mitigation efforts and emergency preparedness

RELATED: College degree inaccuracy in new mail ad for Colorado Springs City council candidate

RELATED: Housing and development at the center of City Council race, as developers pour in money

Article Topic Follows: Your Vote
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content