Join KRDO at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade Saturday, July 8

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Why not head out to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade in Downtown Colorado Springs!

The KRDO NewsChannel 13 team is participating in Saturday's parade.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. on Tejon St. at Saint Vrain St. and goes south until Vermijo Ave.

Following the parade - you can catch us celebrating opening day Tuesday! July 11 is the NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

Our live coverage starts at 5 a.m. with Josh Helmuth and Brynn Carman who'll get you ready for a full day of events - they'll also join us from the rodeo live at noon.

Then join Bart and Heather during the 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.!

For more information on the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, click here.

