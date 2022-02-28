DMV unveils design of new Colorado driver’s licenses

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- After two years of planning, Colorado's new driver's licenses are finally here. Monday, Governor Jared Polis revealed the Iconic Credential during a press conference at the History Colorado in Denver.

The new design was chosen from a public competition that received more than 400 submissions. After a state committee and the governor narrowed the search down to a few finalists, the public got the chance to vote for a winner.

The winning design was selected in March 2021. The front features Mount Sneffels in the San Juan Mountain Range, submitted by photographer Matt Nuñez. The back features Sprague Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park, submitted by photographer Gabriel Dupon.

“For the first time, Coloradans had a voice in the design of our official State credentials and I am proud that the new Colorado driver license better reflects the iconic beauty of our great state,” said Governor Polis. “This card continues to build on the convenience of Digital IDs and mobile driver licenses, and like the Rocky Mountains, this card is built to last with the latest security technology. I am excited to renew my own license today and be among the first to get this beautiful new Colorado driver’s license.”

Below is a look at how the new licenses will be designed: