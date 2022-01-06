Pay increase for workers at the ADX Super Max Prison in Florence

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A pay increase is on the way for workers at the Federal Correctional Complex Florence, which holds many of the violent inmates in the country.

Federal prison officials have so far agreed to give 10% retention pay to all non-custody workers who were forced to work longer hours and out of position during a staffing shortage.

This is a long time coming for prison workers who protested outside the gates of the prison at the end of September.

"The correctional officers are staffed at 60%. The levels inside are dangerous. The vast amounts of forced overtime they are placing upon these staff members. and the use of augmentation," said John Butkovich, a union representative." They are putting people who are not always a correctional officer into the role of a correctional officer taking away their ability to do their job."

The pay increase could also reach 25% in the coming weeks after the request is reviewed by the office of personnel management.