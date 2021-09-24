Stage 1 fire restrictions in effect for 6 Colorado Counties
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Stage one fire restrictions are now in effect in six counties across Colorado.
The Bureau of Land Management implemented fire restrictions through the end of the year. Those counties include:
- El Paso County
- Chaffee County
- Fremont County
- Lake County
- Park County
- Saguache County
Upcoming dry and warm conditions prompted the restrictions. Now, those counties will not allow burning outside of a metal fire pit, smoking, or using explosives, like fireworks.
Officials say that dry vegetation and little rain have left those areas vulnerable to possible wildfires.
