Stage 1 fire restrictions in effect for 6 Colorado Counties

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Stage one fire restrictions are now in effect in six counties across Colorado.

The Bureau of Land Management implemented fire restrictions through the end of the year. Those counties include:

El Paso County

Chaffee County

Fremont County

Lake County

Park County

Saguache County

Upcoming dry and warm conditions prompted the restrictions. Now, those counties will not allow burning outside of a metal fire pit, smoking, or using explosives, like fireworks.

Officials say that dry vegetation and little rain have left those areas vulnerable to possible wildfires.