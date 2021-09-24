Skip to Content
today at 7:17 PM
Published 9:57 PM

Stage 1 fire restrictions in effect for 6 Colorado Counties

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Stage one fire restrictions are now in effect in six counties across Colorado.

The Bureau of Land Management implemented fire restrictions through the end of the year. Those counties include:

  • El Paso County
  • Chaffee County
  • Fremont County
  • Lake County
  • Park County
  • Saguache County

Upcoming dry and warm conditions prompted the restrictions. Now, those counties will not allow burning outside of a metal fire pit, smoking, or using explosives, like fireworks.

Officials say that dry vegetation and little rain have left those areas vulnerable to possible wildfires.

KRDO News

