Colorado Springs police responding to person hit by car on 8th street frontage road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to a pedestrian struck by a car on 8th St and Frontage Rd by Hy-24.

CSPD says that a scooter rider was hit by a car and they are working to determine who had the right of way. The person has minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

CSPD says that all Northbound entrance to Hy-24 is shut down.

It is unknown when the road will reopen.

CSPD asks that people use alternate routes.

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

