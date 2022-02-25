Traffic delays expected while crews work on I-25 near S. Academy Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers should expect delays and closures while the Colorado Department of Transportation continues to demolish portions of the I-25 bridges over S. Academy Boulevard.

Below are the traffic impacts from the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project:

South Academy Boulevard

Sunday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Eastbound lane closure and shift on South Academy Boulevard under I-25. One lane will be open in each direction with a flagging operation to assist motorists through work site.

Monday, Feb. 28 through Thursday, Mar. 3, 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., Alternating lane closures and shifts east- and westbound on South Academy Boulevard under I-25. One lane will be open in each direction with a flagging operation to assist motorists through work site.



I-25 between S. Academy Blvd. and Santa Fe Ave.

Sunday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Alternating left and right lane closures northbound I-25 at MP 127-135, to allow crews to do diamond grind the road surface and open the South Academy Boulevard northbound egress.

Monday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Alternating left and right lane closures northbound I-25 at MP 127-135, to allow crews to do diamond grind the road surface.

Tuesday, Mar. 1 and Wednesday, Mar. 2, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Left lane closures northbound I-25 at MP 127-135, to allow crews to move the crane.

Monday, Feb. 28 through Wednesday, Mar. 2, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Alternating left and right lane closures southbound I-25 at MP 127-135, to allow crews to do diamond grind the road surface.



While crews work on this portion of I-25, there will be various day and night shoulder closures, the speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph at night during construction hours and emergency daytime work.

Santa Fe Ave. and Charter Oak Ranch Rd.

Flagging operations with intermittent shoulder closures Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with occasional Saturday impacts.

For additional information on this project, click here.