today at 6:59 PM
Published 7:03 PM

Crash closes northbound left lane of I-25 between Exit 97A and Exit 97B

KRDO

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A portion of I-25 in Pueblo was shut down Thursday evening following a crash.

According to CDOT, the left lane of northbound I-25 closed at 6:41 p.m. between Exit 97A - Central Avenue to Exit 97B - Abriendo Avenue.

This is a developing story.

KRDO News

