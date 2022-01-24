Marksheffel Rd. at Dublin Blvd. reopens following crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The area of Marksheffel Road and Dublin Boulevard reopened Monday afternoon following a crash.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews first responded to the crash just after 9 a.m. At 9:52 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department announced northbound Marksheffel was closed at Terran Hits and southbound at Dublin.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while crews worked.

At 1:16 p.m., CSPD announced the road was back open.

This is a developing story.