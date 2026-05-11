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Do Portugal circus returns to Colorado Springs as families make summer break plans

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today at 9:50 AM
Published 5:58 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Do Portugal Circus hosts eight shows a week through May 24 in downtown Colorado Springs, just in time for school to let out for summer break.

The circus is family-friendly and doesn't use any animals. It features multiple acrobatic and high-flying high-wire acts, along with the "globe of death" with BMX riders flying around in a small metal ball.

The pop-up circus off of Sierra Madre hosts shows on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. You can't miss it from i -25. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $15 for children.

Tune into Good Morning Colorado, where KRDO13's Bradley Davis will get up on the trapeze live with the performers!

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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