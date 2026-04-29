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Here’s a look at other major streets on this year’s repaving list in Colorado Springs

By
Updated
today at 7:24 AM
Published 5:58 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the longest stretch of street being repaved this year, Circle Drive has received considerable attention.

But segments of three other streets, each covering approximately 2.5 miles, are in equally rough condition, and they will be resurfaced, too.

Union Boulevard, from Academy Boulevard to Austin Bluffs Parkway, is one that many drivers have complained to KRDO 13's The Road Warrior about -- particularly the northern block between Academy and Ranch Lane.

Also being repaved is Chelton Road, between Platte Avenue and Airport Road; a sign along the street indicates that it was used as a test strip in 2006 for asphalt mixed with rubber from old tires.

The same mixture was applied a year earlier on Woodmen Road between I-25 and Academy Boulevard, but fared so poorly that crews removed it last year and repaved the street with a more durable -- and expensive -- type of asphalt.

The third major street to be repaved is Palmer Park Boulevard, between Academy and Circle; the eastbound approach to the Palmer Park/Circle intersection has badly deteriorated.

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Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

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