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Power outage affects over 2,000 south of Old Colorado City

Colorado Springs Utilities
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Published 12:20 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over 2,000 people are without power south of Old Colorado City, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says to watch for outages affecting streetlights and to treat dark intersections as 4-way stops.

An estimated power restoration is 3 p.m., according to officials.

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Abby Smith

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