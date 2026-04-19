Air Academy lacrosse using chemistry to fuel undefeated start and title push

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO)--

Chemistry can’t be drawn up on a whiteboard, but for the Air Academy boys lacrosse team, it’s become one of their greatest strengths.

The Kadets have built a brotherhood and it’s paying off with an undefeated start to the season.

“Everyone picks each other up on and off the field,” senior Thomas Young said. “They’re just fun dudes to be around. Everyone’s funny.”

That sense of togetherness was on full display during Senior Night, when the program’s eight graduating seniors were asked to reflect on their favorite memories from their time with the team. Despite wins, goals and milestones, they all pointed to the same moment, a Spring Break trip to Steamboat Springs.

“You’re together with your boys,” a Young laughed. “The Wi‑Fi’s not great out there. There’s really no cell service, no phones, no nothing.”

First-year head coach, Nick Gold, joked that it wasn’t exactly a glamorous getaway.

“You should have heard our cabin and our bus, it sounded like an infirmary,” he said. “Everybody was sick. But we were just spending a lot of time together, a lot of quality time.”

That forced togetherness. Long bus rides, shared meals, and time away from distractions, strengthened bonds that now show up on the field

Air Academy has translated that chemistry into results, opening the season undefeated and positioning itself as a legitimate contender for a state championship. The motivation is clear: a heartbreaking loss to Dakota Ridge in last year’s title game left the Kadets still searching for their first championship trophy.

“We’re always looking for that state championship, it’s a good goal to have,” junior Alex Sirois said. “But we’re taking it one day at a time. We want to win today, then show up tomorrow and try to win again.”

This year’s roster spans all class levels, with contributions coming from experienced seniors down to underclassmen. Gold credits it as a defining trait of the group.

“There really isn’t an age hierarchy with this team,” Gold said. “Whoever’s in, that’s the guy that’s up.”

There’s still a long road ahead before the Kadets can call themselves champions, but if the early season has proven anything, it’s that chemistry won’t be the obstacle and they aren't short of talent.