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High Fire Danger Continues in Southern Colorado

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 3:39 PM
Published 3:19 PM

Most areas along the I-25 Corridor in Southern Colorado along with portions of the high country are under a Red Flag Warning through 11 P.M. Saturday evening. Unfortunately, we have all the key ingredients for a high fire dangers. Those include unseasonably hot temperatures, low humidity, and strong gusty winds.

Tonight, we can expect increasing clouds and mild temperatures. The winds will remain steady as a cold front approaches the state. We will see breezy conditions, with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will dip into the 50's for most areas. Sunday will bring us cooler temperatures, with highs near 70 degrees for the Pikes Peak Region. It will remain dry, with partly cloudy skies for most of our Sunday.

We will see temperatures warm up once again as we head into the upcoming week. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s by mid-week, with dry conditions. Our only hope for any moisture may come next weekend.

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Steve Roldan

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