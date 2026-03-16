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Investigation underway after body found in Pueblo river

Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
Pixabay via MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
By
New
Published 2:56 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police confirm that a body was found in a river near the 1100 block of W 4th St around 1:47 p.m. on March 16.

Police say the coroner will release the identity of the individual found.

This is an ongoing investigation. Details are limited.

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