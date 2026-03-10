Skip to Content
Coroner identifies man allegedly struck and killed by his own vehicle in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner has released the identity of a man who died after allegedly being hit by his own vehicle.

The coroner identified the man as 67-year-old Michael Davis.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), they responded to a report on Feb.26 around 10:15 a.m. for a traffic crash near the 400 block of Crestone Lane.

Police say initial information indicated that a vehicle traveling down a hillside between Crestone Lane and Motor World Parkway was involved in an incident in which the sole occupant was reportedly struck by his own vehicle. 

Police say these initial details were unclear due to the nature of the scene and that the investigation is ongoing.

