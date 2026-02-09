Detectives investigating deadly shooting at Days Inn in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Pueblo police say they're currently investigating a deadly shooting that took place at a hotel off North Elizabeth on Saturday evening.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, officers were sent to the Days Inn by Wyndham Pueblo, located at 4201 N. Elizabeth. St., after receiving reports that shots were fired at the hotel.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, no other details of the incident have been made public. PPD said detectives are now actively investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

