FBI offering $50,000 in case of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance

On Thursday, officials held a press conference on the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the morning of a Today show anchor.

According to Arizona’s Pima County Sheriff's Office, ransom notes were sent to local media outlets. This week, the sheriff's office said they have not yet confirmed whether the notes are legitimate. However, FBI Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke said that an arrest has been made in connection with what he said was an “imposter ransom demand.”

A family member called 911 around noon Sunday to report her missing, according to CNN. Guthrie's daughter, Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, pleaded for her mother's safe return home in a video posted to Instagram this week. Investigators believe she may have been abducted.

On Thursday, the FBI announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to her recovery. The sheriff's office said they believe she is "still out there." Investigators have not announced any suspects, but say they believe she was taken against her will.