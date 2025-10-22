Colorado Champions: Brother looks to match El Capitan summit record

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs climbing family is at it again. This week Sylvan Evermore is ascending El Capitan, the famous American monolith in Yosemite National Park. He's following in his brother's footsteps, hoping to match Sam's record of being the youngest person to climb it.

Service isn't great on the wall, but we were able to Facetime with the father-son duo who were happy to be halfway up El Capitan. Sylvan and his dad, Joe, hope to summit on Thursday or Friday.

"This is our second camp, and we probably have two more," says Sylvan and Joe Evermore.

On their journey, they'll camp a thousand feet up, sleeping in a portaledge on the side of the mountain. El Cap stretches twice the height of the Empire State Building.

"It's scary, yeah, it can be a little scary. We talk a lot about that," says the Evermore's.

But Sylvan and Joe are safely conquering that fear one pitch at a time. Just like Sylvan's older brother did three years ago. In 2022, Sam became the youngest person ever to complete a rope ascent of El Capitan. And now Sylvan hopes to match that record.

Joe says this summit isn't about breaking records, but is meant to inspire parents to take an active role in their children's lives.

"Remember what I said the other day about how to eat an elephant. How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. And we've been doing that one bite at a time, one pitch at a time. He's been doing well," he said.

Safety is a top priority for this family. They train and prepare for every possible scenario. Sylvan has been rope climbing since he was a toddler, and his dad says he's more than ready for the next challenge. And supportive big brother, Sam, is down in the valley, staying connected on the radio and mapping out their route. This family never stops. After this, their little brother Joey is hoping to reach the top of a different mountain in Yosemite.

