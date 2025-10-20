Year-long project starts today on Beacon Lite Road in Monument area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — Fall may seem to be too late in the year to start a road project, but good weather is providing crews with an opportunity to begin preliminary work on a road north of Monument, between Interstate 25 and Palmer Lake.

The county has various improvements planned for Beacon Lite Road, covering two-thirds of a mile between Wakonda Way — where the paved section of Beacon Lite ends — to Bricker Road.

That stretch is hilly, winding, and fairly narrow, with several bends, bumpy road conditions, steep banks, and issues with erosion and drainage.

A key facet of the project is building a new road segment on the south end to straighten out the sharpest of several road bends.

Other early project aspects include cutting down some roadside trees to relocate utility lines and install stormwater infrastructure.

Several neighbors told KRDO 13's The Road Warrior that the county acquired or obtained easements on some private property as part of the project.

A neighbor at the south end of the project area said that on several occasions, flooding and poor drainage have deposited sediment around his family's home — which they have to clean up themselves.

The project's final step will be paving the gravel road with asphalt sometime next spring or summer.

Residents along Bricker Road will be watching the project's progress closely.

"We have around 20 homes there," a neighbor told The Road Warrior. "The Beacon Lite intersection is our only way in and out."

Work hours for the project will generally be weekdays from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.; the county asks drivers to be alert for occasional lane shifts and the presence of construction vehicles.

Some neighbors wonder why the county isn't continuing the project a third of a mile farther north, to where Beacon Lite ends at County Line Road.

The project costs $8.2 million nd is funded by sales tax revenue from the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority.