CSPD holds honor ride for K9 Roam, police dog who had limb amputated after stabbing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department held an honor ride on Saturday for K9 Roam, a police dog who was stabbed earlier this week. The incident sent K9 Roam to an emergency clinic for surgery, where his back leg was amputated.

According to CSPD, officers responded to a domestic violence protection order violation at a residence in the 7400 block of Gorgeted Quail Grove on Oct. 15.

When K9 Roam went in to assist on the arrest, law enforcement said he was stabbed multiple times. CSPD says the suspect, 37-year-old Anthony Bryant, was tased, and a chemical irritant was used before the suspect was taken into custody. Due to the severe injuries K9 Roam faced, the CSPD Homicide Unit is leading the investigation into the attempted killing of a police service animal, confirms law enforcement.

Bryant was booked into the El Paso County jail and facing multiple felony charges, including animal cruelty, resisting arrest, and burglary, CSPD said.

Chief Vasquez says that any residents who want to donate funds for their team should do so through the Colorado Springs Police Foundation.

