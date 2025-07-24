Colorado Springs Police involved in shooting on North Carefree Circle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say a suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in the 3400 block of North Carefree Circle.

According to CSPD, the shooting happened just before 12:42 a.m. on July 24, 2025. One officer fired at least one shot at the suspect, but the suspect was not hit. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police say this all started with a domestic disturbance call at a residence on Radiance Drive. Officers spoke to the victim at the home, who provided a description of the suspect to police. Following an initial search of the home and the suspect's car, police determined the suspect was no longer on the premises.

According to CSPD, detectives in the department's Real Time Crime Center spotted the suspect's car near North Carefree Circle and Academy Boulevard. When officers approached the suspect, police say he ran away and managed to lose contact.

CSPD says officers later located the suspect in a parking lot in the 3400 block of Floris Point. That's when one officer fired at least one shot. The officer did not hit the suspect, who was later taken into custody.

According to CSPD, this remains an active investigation, and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave per department policy. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is the lead investigative agency for this shooting. CSPD will release a significant event briefing video including body-worn camera footage within the next 21 days.