Operation Sky Hammer could help battle wildfires quicker

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KRDO)- Starting this month, a team of two large skycrane helicopters will create a powerful new firefighting team based out of the Jeffco Air Base in Broomfield.

Operation Sky Hammer is a new concept that brings two type 1 firefighting helicopters to the Rocky Mountain Region. Its purpose is to help fight wildfires in our area.

The two Type 1 firefighting helicopters are pre-positioned and ready to go at the first sign of a wildfire, according to the U.S Forest Service.

According to regional aviation officer Clark Hammond, these helicopters come at a perfect time.

"I think this summer we're going to probably see what's going on out west. So this is an ad hoc for us to supplement the large air tankers and still be able to deliver retardant to the ground in a rapid initial attack," said Hammond.

The sky cranes are capable of dumping 2,800 gallons of red fire retardant as part of their first fly-out. They are also capable of staying aloft and drawing from ponds or lakes for repeated water drops.

The sky hammer helicopters can be ordered by local, state or federal agencies to respond to wildfires on any lands.

"If we can do the proof of concept, and we can get folks to order it right out of the gate when the initial smoke report is called in within that 15 to 20-minute range. I think, honestly, we can suppress and save the taxpayer a lot of money if we're able and capable of getting a quick initial response," explained Hammond.

Operation Sky Hammer was funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service.