Skip to Content
Top Stories

One killed in motorcycle accident near Fort Carson

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 6:42 AM
Published 6:27 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) troopers tell KRDO13 a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 115.

They say the crash happened just before 5:15 a.m. near exit 43B. Troopers say no other vehicles were involved. 

CSP is investigating the cause of the accident. 

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning of delays near State Park Road and Cheyenne Meadows Road near Fort Carson due to the crash.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.