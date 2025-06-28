One killed in motorcycle accident near Fort Carson

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) troopers tell KRDO13 a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 115.

They say the crash happened just before 5:15 a.m. near exit 43B. Troopers say no other vehicles were involved.

CSP is investigating the cause of the accident.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning of delays near State Park Road and Cheyenne Meadows Road near Fort Carson due to the crash.