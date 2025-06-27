Skip to Content
A hawk sneaks into Pikes Peak Library District

Pikes Peak Library District
Published 5:06 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) says it had a surprise visitor when a hawk entered their programming department.

PPLD says the hawk made it inside the hall at PPLD, which houses their programming department. PPLD says the programming staff were startled at first, but were able to help the hawk safely return outside.

Photos show the hawk throughout the programming department during his visit, including on a large ceiling fan and a light fixture, sitting on a light above a staff member at their desk, flying through a room with bookshelves, and standing on a cubicle wall.

Courtesy: Pikes Peak Library District
Courtesy: Pikes Peak Library District
Courtesy: Pikes Peak Library District
Courtesy: Pikes Peak Library District

