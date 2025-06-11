Man from Colorado Springs’ cosmetic brand now in Ulta Beauty stores nationwide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Born and raised, David Yi credits Colorado Springs as the place where he learned to dream big. Due to those big dreams, his brand, Good Light Cosmetics, has now launched in Ulta Beauty stores across the country.

Yi says that despite not seeing Asian American role models in the beauty industry, he decided to carve his own path, mentioning that growing up in Colorado Springs grounded him in his values and taught him resilience.

Yi says that he had to use an "underdog spirit" to see his brand in Ulta Beauty stores, confirming that the pathway was difficult with setbacks, funding issues and moments of doubt. However, Yi says he stayed focused on his brand's mission and building a community.

His brand is now in 1,442 Ulta stores nationwide.

According to Yi, his brand might be skincare, but it also reflects the belief that "everyone deserves to feel good in their skin." Yi says he wanted "to build a brand that celebrated identity, inclusivity, and self-worth, especially for those who’ve never felt seen in traditional beauty spaces."

Yi gets his inspiration from his mom, saying, "She immigrated to the U.S. with nothing and built a life through sheer grit and generosity... Her strength, her work ethic, and her unwavering belief in me shaped everything I do."

Good Light Cosmetics' logo is the outline of a moth. The website explains that while butterflies are often admired for their beauty, it's the moth that finds self-assurance on its own in the shadows, and finds its own light.

Yi told KRDO13 that he hopes kids in Colorado Springs know they can be successful. Keeping the brand symbol of the moth, Yi says, "especially those who feel 'different' or unseen—know they can make it too. You don’t have to change who you are to find success. Sometimes, the very things that make you feel out of place growing up are exactly what make you powerful later on."

Yi will host a public launch party with Nationwide Ulta Beauty from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 14 at Ulta Beauty, 3153 Cinema Point in Colorado Springs.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.